Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis makes Blackburn loan move

Manchester City’s 19-year-old defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has joined Blackburn on loan until the end of the season.

The England Under-20 international, who signed a new four-year deal at the Etihad Stadium in December, has made eight first-team appearances for City in cup competitions, making his debut against Preston in the Carabao Cup in September 2019 aged 17.

He scored his first senior goal in a 4-1 victory over Port Vale in the FA Cup a month later and captained City’s Under-18s to their FA Youth Cup final win last season.

And Harwood-Bellis is looking forward to getting more first-team opportunities at a club he described as a “sleeping giant”.

“I can’t put into words how excited I am about the move,” he said on the club website.

“I know all about the history in the club and grew up during a period where Rovers were in the Premier League.

“It’s an honour to play for a big club like this and I can’t wait to get out there on the pitch.

“It is a big club at the right end of the Championship with big aspirations.

“Rovers is a sleeping giant really, a club that wants to go up, it’s a Premier League club really.

“To come here, to get experience at a big club, it’s the right club for me to come to.”

The centre-back was the second signing confirmed by Rovers on deadline day following the arrival of left-back Harry Pickering from Crewe for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Ewood Park but will stay with the League One side on loan until the end of the season.

Pickering, who came through the Crewe youth ranks and made his first-team debut in 2017, has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

Pickering said: “Coming to a Championship club, a big club such as Rovers, it’s a big step up for me.

“I’m over the moon and absolutely buzzing. I can’t wait to get started. Since I heard of the interest I’ve been excited by the opportunity to come to Rovers.”

The signings of Harwood-Bellis and Pickering mean Blackburn have brought in three defenders this month, with Jarrad Branthwaite also arriving on loan from Everton.