Birmingham sign teenage striker Keyendrah Simmonds from Manchester City

Birmingham have completed the permanent signing of teenage forward Keyendrah Simmonds from Manchester City.

Simmonds has progressed through City’s academy and was a member of their elite development squad.

Sky Bet Championship club Birmingham said on their official website: “The 19-year-old joins on a permanent transfer and has signed until 2023.”

Manchester-born Simmonds, an England youth international, did not make the breakthrough into Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad at the Etihad Stadium.

Simmonds is Blues’ third signing in January. Midfielder Rekeem Harper has joined on loan from West Brom and striker Sam Cosgrove has completed a permanent switch from Aberdeen.

Midfield pair Josh McEachran and David Davis both left St Andrew’s earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Birmingham have announced 20-year-old frontman Miguel Fernandez has joined Spanish Segunda Division B side CD Guijuelo for the rest of the season.

Fernandez has made just one appearance for Birmingham since moving to the club from UE Cornella in 2019, but he has been a regular in the under-23 side this season, scoring five times in 12 appearances.