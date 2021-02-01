Rayan Ait-Nouri missing for Wolves against Arsenal

Rayan Ait-Nouri will continue to be absent when Arsenal visit Wolves for Tuesday’s Premier League clash.

Ait-Nouri is suffering with an abductor problem which forced him to be withdrawn in the 0-0 draw against Chelsea last week.

Marcal (groin) and Jonny (knee) are also sidelined, along with Raul Jimenez (fractured skull) and Romain Saiss (knock). Patrick Cutrone has joined Valencia on loan for the remainder of the season.

Arsenal could again be without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – the forward having missed the last three games after visiting his mother, who is suffering from “health issues”.

Manager Mikel Arteta has said it will be “difficult” for Kieran Tierney (calf) and Bukayo Saka (hip) to feature having yet to return to training.

Dani Ceballos and Pablo Mari (both calf) could feature while Mat Ryan (hip) should be fit as fellow January recruit Martin Odegaard pushes for his full debut.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Kilman, Hoever, Boly, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Neves, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Neto, Podence, Jose, Silva, Traore.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Ryan, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Gabriel, Holding, Luiz, Mari, Tierney, Ceballos, Partey, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli, Balogun.