Oli McBurnie pushing for Sheffield United start against Baggies

Oli McBurnie is pushing for a place in the Sheffield United starting line-up when the Blades host West Brom.

The striker made his return from a month-long absence with a shoulder injury as a substitute in the defeat at Manchester City on Saturday.

Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens are all being monitored as they look to return from injuries ahead of a game that United boss Chris Wilder has described as “must win”.

Mbaye Diagne is expected to start for West Brom after his impressive cameo in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Fulham.

The striker only arrived on loan from Galatasary on Friday but came off the bench to set up a goal for Matheus Pereira at The Hawthorns.

Grady Diangana is back in training but unlikely to feature after a hamstring injury. Midfielder Okay Yokuslu is close to joining on loan from Celta Vigo but is not expected to feature.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Verrips, Baldock, Stevens, Basham, Egan, Lowe, Jagielka, Robinson, Bogle, Ampadu, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Sharp, Mousset, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster, Mousset.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Lonergan, Furlong, Gibbs, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Townsend, Peltier, Kipre, O’Shea, Bartley, Field, Gallagher, Pereira, Phillips, Grosicki, Sawyers, Snodgrass, Robinson, Edwards, Robson-Kanu, Grant, Diagne.