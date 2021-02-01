Ryan Fraser a doubt for Newcastle’s clash with Crystal Palace

Ryan Fraser is a doubt for Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening.

The Scotland international midfielder, who impressed during Saturday’s 2-0 win at Everton, has missed training through illness since and may have to sit out along with skipper Jamaal Lascelles, who picked up a muscle injury at Goodison Park.

Paul Dummett is back in the squad after missing out through illness and injury in recent weeks, but fellow defender Federico Fernandez is still recovering while full-back DeAndre Yedlin is in Turkey tying up a move to Galatasaray and midfielder Matt Ritchie has been linked with a return to Bournemouth.

James McArthur and James McCarthy have added to Crystal Palace’s injury concerns with the pair doubts for the trip to St James’ Park.

McArthur sat out the victory over Wolves with a muscle problem while McCarthy was forced off at half-time with a groin issue.

The Eagles were already missing Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (eye), Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring) and Connor Wickham (thigh).

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Manquillo, Krafth, Lewis, Schar, Clark, Dummett, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Murphy, Fraser, Anderson, Hendrick, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle, Carroll.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, McCarthy, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Batshuayi, Butland, Mitchell, Ward, Cahill, Kelly, Riedewald, McArthur, Townsend, Benteke, Mateta, Henderson.