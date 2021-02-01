Tony Docherty wants Aberdeen to go one better in re-match with Livingston

Assistant Tony Docherty wants Aberdeen to take their second chance in four days to inflict defeat on in-form Livingston.

The Betfred Cup finalists fought out a goalless draw against the Dons in the Scottish Premiership at the Tony Macaroni arena on Saturday.

David Martindale extended his unbeaten run since he stepped up from assistant to take over from Livi boss Gary Holt last November to 13 games.

Ahead of the re-match at Pittodrie on Tuesday night, Docherty revealed his admiration for the West Lothian outfit but targeted three points.

He said: “They have been excellent, they really have. There is no other word for it. Their performance levels have been so consistent.

“I think a lot people underestimate them, saying they are a long ball team and they do play a direct style of football but they can play also, they can mix it up.

“Analysing their performances throughout this run, they have been impressive.

“It is a collective they have got there and they are a very difficult opponent but any time you analyse an opponent you recognise their strengths but you also try to exploit their weaknesses and we will be trying to do that tomorrow night.

“Credit to the staff and players at Livingston, they have been on a fantastic run but it is our job at Aberdeen to try to make sure that stops tomorrow night.”