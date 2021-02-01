Junior Stanislas pushing for Bournemouth start

Junior Stanislas is hoping to start for Bournemouth against Sheffield Wednesday after coming through his comeback versus Reading unscathed.

The midfielder made his return off the bench from a three-match absence due to an ankle injury and hit a consolation for the Cherries with a free-kick.

Chris Mephem also returned at Reading, the defender playing 90 minutes after recovering from a minor injury, and is expected to keep his place.

Midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh will not be available after he joined Wycombe on loan until the end of the current campaign.

Wednesday have been hit by a fresh injury setback for defender Joost Van Aken.

Van Aken, who has not played since Boxing Day due to a groin problem, suffered a new ankle injury during his return for the under-23’s against Birmingham and was forced off at half-time.

However, fellow defender Chey Dunkley has resumed full training and is in contention.