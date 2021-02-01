Midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh returns to Wycombe on loan

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth was delighted to convince Bournemouth midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh to return to Adams Park on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old played a key role in the Chairboys promotion to the Sky Bet Championship with 25 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign.

Ofoborh has found chances limited at Bournemouth this term and despite competition for his signature, Wycombe confirmed the loan on transfer deadline day.

Ainsworth said: “We know what Nnamdi is all about and we’re really pleased to bring him back here.

“There were a lot of clubs interested in signing him, but Nnamdi enjoyed his time with us last season and knows there’s a great opportunity for him to develop his experience further by coming back and helping us over the second half of the season.

“He’s got all the attributes to become a top-class central midfielder, as we saw last season with his ability at both ends of the pitch, and I know he can also fill in in defence which could prove to be useful.

“We have strong competition for places all over the pitch now, with the signing of Jordan Obita last week and players returning from injury, and now we’re really looking forward to getting stuck into this busy schedule of fixtures in February and picking up as many points as we can.”

After playing only five times during the first half of the season, Ofoborh will hope for regular game time in Buckinghamshire and to help Wycombe achieve a great escape with the club bottom of the table.