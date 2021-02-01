Salford striker James Wilson faces late fitness test for Colchester clash

Salford will check on forward James Wilson ahead of their Sky Bet League Two clash with Colchester at the Peninsula Stadium.

The former Manchester United striker has missed the Ammies’ last two outings with a niggling injury.

Experienced midfielder Darron Gibson is still on the sidelines.

The former Republic of Ireland international – recently linked to a consortium reportedly interested in buying Wigan – has been out since suffering a broken leg last October.

Frank Nouble could be back in the Colchester side after rejoining the club on deadline day.

The striker left the U’s last summer but has returned following a spell at Plymouth.

Another new signing, midfielder Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu, could feature after his move from Charlton.

Captain Harry Pell will not be involved as he completes a three-match suspension.