Bolton loan forward Oladapo Afolayan and goalkeeper Lukas Jensen

Bolton have signed West Ham forward Oladapo Afolayan and Burnley goalkeeper Lukas Jensen on loan until the end of the season.

Afolayan made a goalscoring debut for the Hammers in their recent FA Cup win over Doncaster.

The 23-year-old joined West Ham from Solihull Moors in 2018, having been on Barnet and Chelsea’s books as a youth player, and has since spent time on loan at Oldham and Mansfield.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt told the Sky Bet League Two club’s official website: “We are really pleased to have brought in Dapo. He’s quick, strong and technical, and a very exciting talent that can play all along the front three.”

Jensen, 21, has yet to make a first-team appearance for Burnley but featured on the bench three times in the Premier League last season.

Evatt said: “Burnley kindly let us have a look at him last week and the way he came in and led the team, was dominant with his voice, profile and performance, really impressed me.

“He’s 6ft 7in and is very athletic for a big guy. He will challenge Matt (Gilks) for the number one spot for the remainder of the season and I’m delighted that he’s with us.”

The Dane joined Burnley from hometown club Helsingor in the summer of 2019 and was included in the matchday squad for Premier League games against Manchester City, Watford and Crystal Palace last season.

Central midfielder MJ Williams became a third capture of the day for the Trotters when he penned an 18-month deal after leaving Blackpool.

Evatt added: “We are delighted to bring in MJ. He’s a player I looked at in the summer but we went down a different route and he went to Blackpool.”

And Bolton made a fourth deadline-day signing by bringing in Charlton winger Marcus Maddison on loan until the end of the season.