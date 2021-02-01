Morgan Feeney and Cedwyn Scott awaiting Carlisle debuts against Forest Green

Carlisle could hand debuts to new signings Cedwyn Scott and Morgan Feeney as they host Forest Green in Sky Bet League Two.

Neither were involved as the Blues returned to action after almost a month of inactivity with Saturday’s victory over Exeter.

It remains to be seen if defender Rod McDonald is involved after a recent spell of self-isolating.

Right-back George Tanner (shoulder) is nearing a return but midfielder Danny Devine is still recovering from knee surgery.

Forest Green are without midfielder Ebou Adams as he serves a one-match suspension.

Adams was dismissed for two bookable offences in Saturday’s goalless draw against Cheltenham.

Rovers will again check on goalkeeper Luke McGee, who is hoping to return from a thigh problem.

Lewis Thomas has deputised for the last two games.