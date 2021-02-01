Millwall sign George Evans from Derby

Millwall have announced the signing of George Evans from Derby on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 26-year-old, who plays as either a midfielder or centre-back, joined the Rams in 2018 and made 42 appearances.
Evans, who becomes Lions boss Gary Rowett’s second permanent signing of the January window after ex-Birmingham midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld, is in contention for Saturday’s visit of Sheffield Wednesday.
