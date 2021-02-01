Tyler Walker hopes to feature against former club Nottingham Forest

Coventry striker Tyler Walker hopes to return to contention for the home game against his former club Nottingham Forest.

Walker has been sidelined since just before Christmas due to a calf injury but could return to the bench.

Defender Michael Rose is hoping to make his first appearance since early November after recovering from a groin problem.

Skipper Liam Kelly (groin/toe), Fankaty Dabo (knee), Julien Dacosta (ankle), Matty Godden (foot) and Jordan Thompson (toe) all remain unavailable.

Forest could include deadline-day signing Glenn Murray in their squad.

The 37-year-old, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Watford, will remain at Forest for the rest of the campaign.

Manchester United loanee James Garner could also feature after arriving on Saturday.

Yuri Ribeiro completes a three-game ban while Ryan Yates (calf), Jack Colback (ankle) and Harry Arter (calf) are still out.