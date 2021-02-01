DeAndre Yedlin leaves Newcastle for Galatasaray

Galatasaray have completed the signing of United States defender DeAndre Yedlin from Newcastle.

Yedlin’s contract was due to expire in the summer and he had been unavailable recently due to what manager Steve Bruce described as “a visa issue”.

The 27-year-old has completed a permanent switch to the Turkish giants, with a post on Galatasaray’s Twitter feed announcing: “Welcome to Galatasaray, DeAndre Yedlin.”

Yedlin made 125 appearances for Newcastle after joining the club on a five-year deal from Tottenham in 2016 and his departure leaves Emile Krafth and Javier Manquillo as Bruce’s options at right-back.