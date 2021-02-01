Manchester United have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Southampton clash

Manchester United have no fresh concerns heading into Tuesday’s clash with Southampton.

Scott McTominay was forced off against Arsenal with stomach cramps but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said “everyone should be available” to face Saints.

Phil Jones is working back to fitness after knee surgery, while new signing Amad Diallo and Brandon Williams played in the Under-23s’ win against Liverpool on Saturday.

Southampton could be without Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo and Oriol Romeu for the trip to Old Trafford.

The trio were all forced off in Southampton’s defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday and look unlikely to travel to Manchester.

Kyle Walker-Peters, Jannik Vestergaard, Mohammed Salisu and Nathan Tella all remain sidelined for the injury-hit Saints.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Van De Beek, Pogba, Diallo, Mata, James, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Cavani.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Valery, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Adams, Ings, Forster, Redmond, Djenepo, Ramsay, N’Lundulu, Ferry, Jankewitz, Watts, Vokins.