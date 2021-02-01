Matt Smith eyeing debut as Charlton host Portsmouth in rearranged clash

Charlton could hand a debut to Matt Smith in their rearranged League One clash with Portsmouth after the midfielder joined on loan from Arsenal.

The Addicks were due to host Pompey on Saturday but a waterlogged pitch led to the contest being rescheduled, with Smith joining until the end of the season on Monday.

Manager Lee Bowyer is sweating over the fitness of Conor Washington, who was sent for a scan after he was unable to continue in Charlton’s 1-0 win over MK Dons last Tuesday.

Dutch defender Ian Maatsen is set to be available after he was rested for the midweek trip to Milton Keynes and Akin Famewo is closing in on a return but the visit of Pompey is likely to come too soon for the on-loan Norwich defender.

Jack Whatmough is set to miss Portsmouth’s trip to The Valley.

The defender was sent off in the first half of his side’s 1-0 defeat against Lincoln last Tuesday and an appeal against his dismissal was unsuccessful.

Alex Bass (calf), Paul Downing and Ben Close (both hamstring) will also be unavailable.

Exeter goalkeeper Lewis Ward is likely to be on the bench after completing a season-long loan switch to Fratton Park.