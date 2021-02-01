Livingston manager David Martindale to tweak side for next Aberdeen clash

Livingston manager David Martindale will tweak his side and tactics for the second half of the double-header against Aberdeen but admits there were no revelations to come from Saturday’s goalless draw.

Livi are looking to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games when they travel to Pittodrie three days after taking on the Dons at home.

Martindale said: “Aberdeen are strong at home and it’s an away game so we are going to have to be a bit more tentative in how we approach the game.

“I will probably make a few changes, tweak a few things, as I have always done every game to be honest because we have a big game again on Saturday at home.

“I don’t think there will be much in the game, it will probably come down to a wee bit of creativity from an offensive player, or a set-play, something along those lines.

“You know each other that well, I didn’t learn anything new during the game or after the game.”