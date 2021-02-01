Fraser Hornby ready to hit the ground running with Aberdeen

Red-hot Scotland Under-21 striker Fraser Hornby plans to continue his record-breaking Dark Blues form in an Aberdeen jersey after joining the Dons on loan.

With 10 goals in 18 games for Scot Gemmill’s team, no-one has netted more for the young Scots than the Reims frontman.

Now Northampton-born ace Hornby believes his Tartan connections at Pittodrie can help him hit the ground running in the Granite City after signing until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old – who goes straight into Derek McInnes’ squad for Tuesday’s clash at Livingston – told RedTV: “It is great to be here.

“I have not been playing as much as I would have liked to have done this season due to a number of circumstances. We had the conversation towards the end of the window and felt going out on loan was the right thing for me to do.

“Coming to Aberdeen was something that I really wanted to do. I want to come and play games and to help the team.

“I spoke to the manager a few days ago and we had a quick conversation. He expressed that I could bring a lot to the team and I didn’t need much persuasion.

“There were other offers in the UK and abroad but this is the place that I wanted to come to.

“I spoke to a few of the boys that I knew from the Scotland Under-21s. I have got a good relationship with a few of the lads here from the Scotland set-up.

“Hopefully I can transfer that form with Scotland to here.

“It helps that I know a few of the boys coming into a new club. It was another factor as to why I wanted to come here.

“Going into a new team in January can sometimes be quite difficult but I knew by coming here that I would be feeling really comfortable and be settled straight away.

“I have been playing with a lot of the boys for a number of years now. We have built a good bond not just on the pitch but off it as well. We know each other’s games and hopefully that can be a good thing for us.”

Hornby began his career at his hometown side Northampton before moving to Everton in 2017.

He sealed a £1.75million move to France last summer but has mustered just three substitute appearances in Ligue 1 so far.

But delighted Dons boss McInnes has high hopes for the 6ft 5ins hitman.

“I’m very pleased to get Fraser in, a player we’ve monitored for a while,” he said. “His club had other options for him but Fraser made it clear he was keen to come to Aberdeen, which pleases us no end and hopefully he can help us finish the season strongly.

“He’ll give us the goal threat and forward play we know he is capable of and at the same time we can give him some much-needed game time.

“The fact he knows some of the players here from the Scotland Under-21 set-up certainly helps matters and I am sure he will fit in seamlessly. We’re all really looking forward to working with him.”