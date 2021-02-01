FPL tips: Matheus Pereira leads the way for gameweek 22

West Brom remain in the Premier League relegation zone but in the fantasy version of the league at least, they have the top-flight’s form player.

Matheus Pereira has scored four goals in the last three FPL gameweeks and is a tempting cut-price addition to your midfield.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the players to pick up for week 22.

Matheus looking rosy

Matheus Pereira leads gameweek 22’s recommendations (PA graphic)

PA uses a Transfer Score system to track every player in FPL, with recent form accounting for 50 per cent of the total and the rest drawn from lower cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR).

Pereira’s form score is the highest in the league after his recent scoring spree, boosted by an assist for Kyle Bartley’s opener against Fulham and several bonus points – five in gameweek 19 alone, as he scored twice against Wolves and once against West Ham.

He is still selected in less than two per cent of FPL teams, costs just £5.6million and has fixtures against Sheffield United, Burnley, Brighton and Newcastle coming up – albeit with Tottenham and Manchester United mixed in – for a transfer score of 90.

Leicester provide the week’s other recommendations in midfield, with Youri Tielemans rated 81 this week and James Maddison 76.

Right on Targett

Take a look at our top @OfficialFPL picks for gameweek 22, with West Brom, Leicester and West Ham players all tipped to make an impression pic.twitter.com/vdyMttlswK — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) February 1, 2021

Aston Villa defender Matt Targett is rated second overall in the league this week with a transfer score of 83 after three clean sheets and two assists in his last four games.

He has played all bar 16 minutes of Villa’s impressive season and, at just £4.7m in FPL, is a reliable source of cheap points.

Craig Dawson‘s flying start in the West Ham line-up continued with a second goal in successive games to earn seven points from defeat to Liverpool and his transfer score of 81 edges Arsenal’s Rob Holding (79) into third place in defence.

Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita is our top goalkeeper at 80, with Bernd Leno and David De Gea both rated at 73 this week.

Antonio remains pick of strikers

Michail Antonio leads West Brom new boy Mbaye Diagne up front (PA graphic)

West Ham’s winning run ended against Liverpool but Michail Antonio‘s form since returning from injury keeps him as our top attacking pick.

With two goals and an assist in the prior three games, and Fulham and Sheffield United in store after Wednesday’s trip to Villa, the £6.5m man earns a transfer score of 74 this week.

Mbaye Diagne made an impressive West Brom debut as a half-time substitute against Fulham, setting up Pereira’s goal, and at £6m could be an interesting pick for those looking to roll the dice. Back-to-back assists have Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew as the third pick up front, rated 62 to Diagne’s 64.