Kilmarnock add Zech Medley to Brandon Pierrick signing

Managerless Kilmarnock have made a late double loan swoop after securing Arsenal defender Zech Medley and Crystal Palace forward Brandon Pierrick on six-month deals.

The Rugby Park outfit parted company with boss and former Palace midfielder Alex Dyer on Saturday night after his side blew a two-goal lead against St Johnstone and crashed to their eighth defeat in the last 11 games.

But that has not put off Medley or Pierrick making the move to Ayrshire.

Medley, 20, has been signed as cover at the back after Killie lost both Kirk Broadfoot and Stuart Findlay to injury.

Having started his career in Chelsea’s youth system, he joined his boyhood club Arsenal in 2016 and has gone on to register first-team appearances for the Gunners in the Europa League and FA Cup.

The powerful centre-back spent the first half of this season on loan with League One side Gillingham, making 18 appearances.

Pacey attacker Pierrick – still only 19 – became the second-youngest Palace debutant in the Premier League when he replaced Martin Kelly against Norwich in January 2020.

He told the Kilmarnock website: “I’m buzzing to get started and I’m looking forward to impressing and showcasing my talent.

“At Palace, they prepare us for men’s football and I’ve been researching Kilmarnock before making the move here so I can’t wait to get to work on the training pitch and meet the rest of the group.”

Killie have already signed George Oakley and Diaguely Dabo this month.

James Fowler, the club’s head of football operations, assistant boss Andy Millen and skipper Gary Dicker will be in charge of the team for Tuesday’s clash with Celtic.