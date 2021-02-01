Rangers winger Brandon Barker makes Oxford loan move

Oxford have signed Rangers winger Brandon Barker on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old, who came through Manchester City’s academy, joined Rangers in 2019 but has struggled for regular game time at Ibrox.

“Make no mistake, this is a fantastic signing for this football club,” Oxford boss Karl Robinson told the club website.

“He is such a creative player, but he has also grown up in a magnificent youth system and then this season he has been part of a very good Rangers side. For him to make a move to Oxford at this stage of his career speaks volumes about the reputation we have as a club for helping talented young players develop and get even better.”

Barker said: “I like the way they play the game, I see a team on a fantastic run of form and I just can’t wait to be part of that and hopefully help them push on from the position they are currently in.”

Barker was Oxford’s third deadline-day signing, with Luton forward Elliot Lee and Blackburn defender Joe Grayson also arriving on loan deals for the rest of the campaign.

On 26-year-old Lee, Robinson said: “He’s a clever player. He can play up front or just behind the striker, he works hard and makes good things happen around the penalty box.

“He has obviously won promotion at Luton so he knows what it takes to be successful at this level and we think he will play a major role for us in the second half of the season.”

Grayson, 21, is the son of Simon Grayson, who was appointed manager of Oxford’s League One rivals Fleetwood this week.

He said: “It’s funny how it all worked out. I think we were both watching the Oxford v Fleetwood game on Saturday for different reasons!”