5 best deals of transfer deadline day

The transfer window closed on Monday evening and here the PA news agency looks at five of the best deals completed.

Ozan Kabak

Liverpool have turned to Ozan Kabak, left, in a bid to ease their defensive problems (Martin Meissner/AP)

Liverpool’s need for defensive reinforcement was obvious long before transfer deadline day ended with news that Joel Matip was out for the season, and the only surprise was that they left it so late to act. Options were always going to be limited in this unique window but while the move for Preston’s Ben Davies was so unexpected it caught even the man himself out, Kabak looks a relatively sound bet. Still only 20, Kabak is already an established Turkey international who was being touted as a £35million defender in the summer. Taking advantage of Schalke’s struggles on and off the pitch, Liverpool have landed him on an initial loan with an option to turn that into an £18million deal if he can prove himself during the second half of the season. If he can help keep Liverpool’s title ambitions alive, that might look like a snip.

Joshua King

Josh King can boost Everton’s European hopes (Simon Cooper/PA)

Everton sought to boost their striking options as they beat Fulham with a late move to sign King from Bournemouth. The Norway international has not scored in the Championship this season – his only goals this term coming in the FA Cup – but he bagged 53 goals in 184 appearances and has the calibre to boost Everton’s European hopes. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have blown hot and cold at times this season but it is in front of goal that they have been lacking – the Toffees have the fewest goals of any of the sides in the top half bar Arsenal as the lack of depth behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison has been exposed. King has signed with Everton until the end of the season for what the club called “a nominal fee”.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is linking up with West Brom (Catherine Ivill/PA)

West Brom have agreed a deal with Arsenal to take Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan. The Baggies have been chasing the England international to boost their Premier League survival bid. Maitland-Niles has made 21 appearances for the Gunners this season. The 23-year-old, who made his Three Lions debut as a substitute against Denmark in September, was also linked with Southampton.

Moises Caicedo

✍️ Albion have completed the signing of Moises Caicedo on a contract until June 2025 from Ecuadorian top-flight side Independiente del Valle! A̷n̷n̷o̷u̷n̷c̷e̷ ̷C̷a̷i̷c̷e̷d̷o̷ 𝗖𝗮𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗱𝗼 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 😁 🤝 @firsttouchgames#BHAFC 🔵⚪ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 1, 2021

Brighton have signed Ecuador midfielder Caicedo for £4.5million on a contract until June 2025. The 19-year-old, who arrives from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle, was previously scouted by Manchester United and was linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few weeks. Seagulls boss Graham Potter said: “He has done very well in Ecuador and made his debut for his country at just 18. He’s an exciting signing, but it is important we give him time to adjust.”

Jonjoe Kenny

Jonjoe Kenny will bolster Celtic’s ranks (Jon Super/PA)

Everton right-back Kenny agreed a loan deal with Celtic after the Scottish champions were gazumped by Liverpool in their pursuit of Preston defender Ben Davies. The 23-year-old has made 48 appearances for Everton and comes in as a short-term replacement for Jeremie Frimpong, who left for Bayer Leverkusen last week. Hoops manager Neil Lennon said: “He’s a player I have liked for a while. He is at Everton obviously and had a very good career at England youth at Under-21 level and I watched quite a bit of him last season when he was on loan at Schalke.”