Josh King clinches Premier League return with switch from Bournemouth to Everton

Josh King is back in the Premier League after Everton completed a last-gasp deadline day deal to sign him from Bournemouth.

The Toffees announced the move just after 1am following the filing of deal sheets ahead of the 11pm deadline, with striker King signing until the end of the season for what the club called “a nominal fee”.

The Norway international, who joined Bournemouth from Blackburn Rovers prior to the 2015/16 season, scored 48 goals in 161 Premier League appearances for the Cherries before their relegation last season.

King’s departure was signalled minutes earlier when Bournemouth announced they had signed Shane Long from Southampton.

Earlier in the day, goalkeeper Jonas Lossl returned to his first club FC Midtjylland without ever playing a competitive game for Everton.

The Toffees also sent defender Jonjoe Kenny and midfielder Anthony Gordon out on loan to Celtic and Preston respectively.