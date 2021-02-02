West Ham boss David Moyes happy with decision not to splash out on striker

West Ham manager David Moyes is content with his decision not to sign a forward in the January transfer window and will keep doing things differently at the club.

The Hammers failed to bring in a striker to replace Sebastien Haller after he completed a surprise switch to Ajax at the beginning of January.

While Jesse Lingard moved to the London Stadium on loan, West Ham will go into the second half of the campaign with Michail Antonio as the only recognised forward in Moyes’ squad.

Yet the Scot is satisfied with their decision despite one-time target Josh King completing a deadline-day transfer to Everton.

Moyes said: “We didn’t get one but we were looking and we wanted to try and pick correctly. We had money to spend, we sold Seb earlier in the window so we had that.

“But we are trying to do things different at West Ham and we’re not going to follow the same path we have been following before. I chose to keep my money and hopefully we can start another rebuild come the summer time.”

After a wonderful start to 2021, talk surrounding the east London club centred on if they could qualify for Europe.

Boss Moyes was eager to play that down with a mantra of say less, deliver more and is keen to go down the same path on transfers after close to £200million was spent under predecessor Manuel Pellegrini.

“When you talk about recruitment and who you bring in, you have to get it right,” the 57-year-old said.

“What I will not do is sign players which if we are being honest will just appease people. The owners have been great and the money was there and we tried, but overall the players we wanted to add weren’t available.”

Lingard can be used in a variety of different positions and will be able to make his debut at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Moyes added: “His fitness levels are fine, he is a lean boy and doesn’t carry any weight. He is in good shape and Manchester United I’m sure would have kept him in good condition as well.

“I think the problem more than anything for Jesse is if he is completely match ready to play. You only get that by playing so we’ll have him in and around the squad.”

Aston Villa, like West Ham, are surprise contenders for a top-six finish despite both battling relegation last season.

Villa’s recruitment has been crucial to their turnaround according to Moyes, who saw Jack Grealish’s goal at the London Stadium last July ensure the Midlands club stayed up.

While the Villa captain was already a talismanic figure for his team, the West Ham manager believes he has stepped up a notch.

“I think they have got a good side and have recruited very well and that is why they are in the position they are in,” Moyes said.

“Jack is a really improved player. From my point of view probably the best player in the Premier League at this moment in time.

“He has shown what he can do and really done such a big job for that club. For me he is playing as well as anyone in the Premier League.”