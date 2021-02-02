Hamilton boss Brian Rice relishing ‘strange’ meeting with old mate John Hughes

Brian Rice admits it will be “strange” coming up against old buddy John Hughes when Ross County visit Hamilton on Wednesday.

The Accies boss was assistant to Hughes at Falkirk, Hibernian and Inverness before taking over at the Lanarkshire club in January 2019, following a spell as assistant at St Mirren.

Hughes took charge of the Staggies in December and, ahead of their clash, both clubs find themselves at the wrong end of the Scottish Premiership, with County one point ahead of bottom side Hamilton but having played two games more.

Rice, who will add new loan signing from Aberdeen, Bruce Anderson, into his squad, looks forward to seeing Hughes again under unusual circumstances.

He said: “We have great history and are brilliant friends but (Wednesday) night it is going to be strange.

“I have thought about it since last week. I was looking at their team and thinking how they are going to play and I know all his old tricks and what he is up to – he is the same as me.

“I have been thinking about it non-stop and it is going to be really strange. It is the first time we have been in opposite dugouts.

“I am looking forward to it and I am looking forward to the game and trying to win the match. It is a big game for both teams, we know that.

“We know how important the game is, we have one win apiece against each other. There is not a lot between the teams, we have said that all along.

“We are hoping if Bruce comes in he can maybe nick that goal that maybe gives us the win. So he will go straight into the squad.”

Rice had hoped to get 22-year-old Anderson into the club last year but he had already moved on loan to Ayr United.

He said: “I am delighted to get Bruce in. I tried to get him the last transfer window but he had already left.

“We are creating chances and not taken as many we would have liked so we hope Bruce can come in and get on the end of those chances, score a few goals and help himself and help us.

“He will add to the squad and hopefully he can get a goal quickly to settle us down.”

Hamilton announced that midfielder Will Collar was released late on Monday evening after making 25 appearances since joining from Brighton 18 months ago.