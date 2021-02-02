Rodrigo expected to be sidelined as Leeds host Everton

Leeds are expected to be without forward Rodrigo for their home game against Everton.

The Spain international sustained a muscular injury during Sunday’s win at Leicester and is waiting to learn the full extent of the damage.

Patrick Bamford (dead leg) and Raphinha (thigh) are also nursing injuries and will be assessed. Diego Llorente (hamstring), Robin Koch, Gaetano Berardi (both knee) and Adam Forshaw (hip) remain unavailable.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford misses the match with a rib injury so Robin Olsen will deputise.

Fabian Delph, who has not played since early December, returns to the squad after injury but fellow midfielders Allan (hamstring) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Achilles) are still not ready.

New signing Josh King will be eligible for the squad if he tests negative for Covid-19 pre-match, while Cenk Tosun, Jonjoe Kenny and Anthony Gordon have all left on loan.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Ayling, Struijk, Alioski, Dallas, Harrison, Costa, Klich, Phillips, Bamford, Raphinha, Casilla, Poveda, Hernandez, Roberts, Davis, Cresswell, Shackleton.

Everton provisional squad: Olsen, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Digne, Doucoure, Gomes, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Virginia, Holgate, Sigurdsson, Davies, Delph, Bernard, Iwobi, Onyango, Small.