Alex Dyer describes spell in charge of Kilmarnock as an ‘honour’

Alex Dyer has described his spell in charge of Kilmarnock as an “honour” as he thanked the club and fans for their support.

Dyer left his role by mutual consent on Saturday evening after Killie went down to their 11th defeat in 15 Scottish Premiership games despite leading St Johnstone 2-0 at half-time.

The former Charlton and Crystal Palace midfielder enjoyed a hugely-successful spell at Kilmarnock as assistant manager to Steve Clarke before eventually taking on the top job when Angelo Alessio was sacked in December 2019.

In a statement released by the League Managers Association, Dyer said: “I would like to thank Kilmarnock Football Club for the opportunity to take my first steps in professional management.

“It has been an honour for me to manage in the SPL, and I have no doubt that this experience will have a lasting impact on my future career.

“Thank you to the players who I had the privilege of working with. Your constant hard work in training and the high standards you set as a team will serve you and the club well moving forward.

“I would also like to thank the staff and board for everything they did in support of me in this role.

“Finally, I would like to thank the fans for the loyalty they have shown to the team. The passion they show for the team to be successful is clear and I truly wish you all the success in the future.

“I am excited to take on a new challenge and look forward to my next opportunity.”

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan added: “Alex has proven himself to be a strong leader through challenging circumstances. This stems from his readiness to keep learning and developing his skills.

“He is highly respected within the game for his knowledge and ability as a coach and I am sure that he will continue on his managerial journey soon.”