Sean Dyche: Burnley’s squad is good enough to compete despite no new signings

Sean Dyche has voiced confidence in the squad he has at Burnley after deadline day passed with no new arrivals at Turf Moor.

Though the Clarets were linked with several players, Dyche said nothing was close to happening but he was not worried about a lack of reinforcements.

“The only challenge we’ve got is an ongoing injury list, and unfortunately that’s struck again,” he said.

“But when the squad is fit we’re at least competitive both in-house and in the games we play. We were trying to add to it if we could. The usual stuff comes around.

“It was an odd market, one of the lowest markets in years so it’s not just us.

“We’re left with what we’ve got and we believe in what we’ve got.”

Reports on Tuesday said ALK Capital’s recent takeover of Burnley had left the club loaded with debts used to finance the deal.

Asked if funds had been available during the window, Dyche said: “The business side of the club is not my domain.

“The outgoing chairman and the board did a deal with ALK to purchase the club and it’s now down to them to run the club as they see fit.

“As regards the market we were trying to look for the right players. I think the new group and the chairman are trying to get used to the realities of the club.

“It’s an important period now for them to get their understanding of it. I leave the financial side up to them. My job is to keep focusing on the team and trying to win games.”

While no new signings arrived, Dyche said the completion of the takeover had allowed the club to tie down several players on new deals.

Matt Lowton, Kevin Long, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Erik Pieters were the latest to extend their stays at Turf Moor.

“It’s fair to say I couldn’t really operate for a while, while the club was being sold,” said Dyche, who was left frustrated last summer when several players left on free transfers.

“Now the club has changed hands I put forward the idea because one thing you can look to control is in-house.

“It’s very difficult to sign players, money or no money, but when you’ve got the players right under your nose every day you should be able to affect that right away.

“It was a pretty urgent period where we needed to make decisions on these players.”

The likes of Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill and Robbie Brady could be missing for Wednesday’s visit of Manchester City with minor niggles.

Wood was brought off with a knock in Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Chelsea, a result which ended a three-game winning run that began with a shock victory away to Liverpool and lifted Burnley clear of the relegation zone.

With a win away to Arsenal also relatively fresh in the memory confidence has been high in the Burnley squad but Dyche admitted City will pose a very different challenge.

“Playing Liverpool was a different outfit, a different time, when they were in a little tough period,” Dyche said.

“City are slightly different. They’re in a really good run of performances. We know the truth of the market we’re in. We know the teams in that superpower group who, if they turn up, are very difficult to handle.

“But equally there’s freedom in these games. When we went to Liverpool nobody expected anything of us.

“Our job is to use that. It doesn’t win you the game but you want players to find that open-mindedness to their performance.

“It doesn’t guarantee you anything but sometimes it gives you the little edge you need in these games.”