Winston Reid set for Brentford bow against Bristol City

Brentford could include new signing Winston Reid in their squad for the home game against Bristol City.

New Zealand defender Reid has joined from West Ham on loan until the end of the season.

French winger Bryan Mbeumo is hoping to return after missing last week’s 7-2 thrashing of Wycombe due to a knock.

Boss Thomas Frank has no new injury worries, but skipper Pontus Jansson, Christian Norgaard (both ankle), Charlie Goode (illness), Shandon Baptiste (knee) and Emiliano Marcondes (back) are still out.

Bristol City’s new signing Henri Lansbury is hoping to feature after joining the club last week as a free agent until the end of the season.

City could also be boosted by the return of forward Jamie Paterson, who has been sidelined since November with a groin injury.

Defender Tommy Rowe will be assessed after he was forced out of last week’s defeat at Derby.

Long-term absentees Steven Sessegnon (hamstring) and Joe Williams (thigh) are both closing in on their respective returns, but are not yet ready.