George Turner promises Scotland will make a lot of noise in empty Twickenham

Scotland hooker George Turner has promised they will bring their own noise to an empty Twickenham as they bid to start the Guinness Six Nations with a bang.

Scotland have not won at the home of English rugby since 1983 but they could not have come closer on their most recent visit, securing a dramatic 38-38 draw two years ago after coming from 31 points down before being pegged back three minutes after the 80-minute mark.

This time they will not have to concern themselves with a crowd of 82,000 cheering on the hosts and Turner promised the Scots would be heard behind closed doors.

File photo dated 16-03-2019 of Scotland’s Darcy Graham scoring a try at Twickenham Stadium. Issue date: Thursday January 28, 2021.

“It could have a slight effect,” the Glasgow player said. “There have been some studies and stats on refs being more even in these games on some calls.

“It’s been slightly different without any fans but we really focus on bringing our own energy.

“The sideline staff, the travelling squad, the bench, they’re all buying in and making all that noise.

“It worked really well in the Autumn Nations Cup. There was a big focus on making noise and geeing up the boys. We will try to bring that wherever we go.”

With fellow hookers Stuart McInally and Fraser Brown injured, Turner is in line to win his 13th cap on Saturday and his first against England.

And he is not concerning himself with Scotland’s recent record at Twickenham.

𝗚𝗬𝗠 ✅ A look inside part of today's session in @scotlandteam camp #AsOne pic.twitter.com/rk3e3pcXzH — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 2, 2021

“Maybe some players think differently but personally I’m thinking about my game, thinking about trying to apply what we’ve done during the week and bring my best performance, no matter the occasion,” the 28-year-old said.

“Other people might have it in the back of their mind but when you get on the field you are back to playing rugby and you do what you do.”

The former Edinburgh player added: “Obviously it would create waves, Scotland beating England at Twickenham.

“We came close a couple of years ago. We feel we have the firepower to do it but obviously we have got to apply and perform on the day.

“In the Autumn Nations we maybe didn’t do as well as we hoped but we built on every game, had some great performances.

Scotland players react after the final whistle during the Autumn Nations Cup match against Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

“If we cut out a couple of errors and a couple of penalties, we’re right in some of those games.

“I think Scotland have got, on any day, a chance to beat any team.

“Obviously it would be an amazing statement of intent to win at Twickenham.”