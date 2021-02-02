David Wotherspoon to keep pushing for success after extending St Johnstone stay

David Wotherspoon aims to keep pushing for more success after signing his latest St Johnstone contract.

Wotherspoon signed a two-year extension on Monday, which will take him to 10 years of service with his home town club.

The former Hibernian player won the Scottish Cup in his first season at McDiarmid Park and is one of three members of that team who are gunning for a double in this month’s Betfred Cup final against Livingston.

“I feel at home here,” Wotherspoon said ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Rangers. “Obviously I grew up around this area, I’ve got family around this area.

“It’s great to be part of, and it’s a great club, a family club, and I have just really enjoyed it since I’ve been here.

“The stability of the club seems to shine through a lot, especially with players spending such a long time of their careers at the same club. It just shows you the loyalty and the stability of the club.

“It’s just a great place to play and I’m sure everyone who has played here will say the same, they really enjoy it.

“I am really enjoying it now under the new management as well, it’s been great so far, and I want to keep pushing.

“I feel we have achieved a lot at this club and we want to achieve more. We keep going for more silverware and more European nights. We want to push it as far as we can.”

Wotherspoon made his 300th appearance for the club during the semi-final win over Hibernian last month.

“You don’t think about it too often but when it gets mentioned, I will look back on it in a few years and be proud of it,” he said.

“But I am wanting to add more and keep pushing and add as much as I can to my own playing career and the club’s and achieve as much as we can here.”

The 31-year-old has flourished under Callum Davidson and so have the team in general – they head to Ibrox unbeaten in seven games.

Wotherspoon, who has six goals this season, said: “I feel like I am getting more freedom to play and express myself in the system we are playing.

“Obviously the team around me are doing their job as well. It’s great to be a part of and I am really enjoying my football. I feel there is more consistency to my game this season.

“I feel like with the way we are playing and the results we’ve had recently, I think we can go there with no fear and nothing to lose and play our game, and hopefully get the result that we want.”