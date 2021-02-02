Blackpool ease to win over Northampton

Blackpool celebrated back-to-back Sky Bet League One wins as Marvin Ekpiteta’s second goal in as many games helped secure a 2-0 victory over Northampton at Bloomfield Road.

The former Leyton Orient defender, who scored his first for the Tangerines in a 5-0 whitewash of Wigan a week ago, was on target again after 12 minutes.

But Blackpool had to wait until stoppage time before striker Jerry Yates sealed another three points.

Ekpiteta’s scruffy close-range effort after Sullay Kaikai’s cross caused confusion in Town’s defence will not win any goal of the season contest but the improving Seasiders have now lost only once in five games.

Kevin Stewart should have marked his first start for his new club with a 61st-minute goal. Instead, the ex-Liverpool and Hull midfielder hit the post after Kaikai’s speedy break from halfway.

Keith Curle’s Cobblers are the division’s lowest scorers and rarely threatened to build on last week’s goalless draw at Fleetwood.

Now with only one win in nine, the visitors enjoyed their best moments in the first half. The lively Ryan Watson twice tested Chris Maxwell but Pool’s keeper kept out his right-foot efforts.

Yates’ close-range finish late on made sure of the points for Blackpool.