Sutton see off Stockport to go second

Sutton moved up to second in the National League table with a 2-0 win at 10-man Stockport.

The visitors took the lead in the 30th minute when Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe allowed a back pass from Mark Kitching to go under his foot and into the net.

Stockport’s Connor Jennings was denied an equaliser when Dean Bouzanis made a smart save before half-time.

Stockport were reduced to 10 men 12 minutes into the second half when Liam Hogan was dismissed after bringing down Isaac Olaofe but Hinchliffe redeemed himself as he saved the resulting penalty from Harry Beautyman.

Olaofe made it 2-0 after 69 minutes when a long ball was nodded on and he finished well to send his side second in the table while County dropped to fifth.