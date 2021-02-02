Daniel Farke won’t panic over Norwich’s goal drought

Defiant Daniel Farke refused to panic over Norwich’s lack of cutting edge after they failed to score for a third successive game in a 0-0 draw at Millwall.

Millwall’s Jed Wallace missed an open goal from 40 yards with the final kick of the game as Norwich, now five points clear at the top of the Championship, were lucky to escape with a point.

The Canaries had previously drawn blanks against Barnsley – in the FA Cup – and Middlesbrough, but Farke insists he is not concerned by the lack of goals.

“No, it’s not a concern,” he said.

“We are sitting top of the league. The last two league games we found it hard to find the net, but they were difficult games.

“I got the feeling we created even more situations in the final third in comparison to the Middlesbrough game, but we didn’t show enough quality to finish the situations and in our decision-making.

“This is quite normal – this is the Championship and 46 games. Always during these 46 games you have a period when you find it a little bit hard to convert your chances or to be ruthless enough.

“The only thing we were lacking was to be really ruthless in the final third. We had some mistakes in our decision-making. We should have been a bit more greedy to use them.

“We speak about this – we have to be a bit more committed in the decision-making and the situations where it counts to be more pro-active in the box. In this period, you just have to keep going.”

Millwall delivered an impressive display and should have nicked it at the death when Wallace, a constant threat throughout, skewed his shot wide with Tim Krul stranded off his line.

Rowett’s front three of Wallace, Kenneth Zohore and Ben Thompson went close in the first half before Norwich grew into the contest after the break.

The Canaries showed glimpses of their usual fluency but, after creating several openings, Millwall dominated the closing stages and should have won it with the final kick.

Rowett hailed the performance as his side’s best for a long time and said they deserved more from it.

The 46-year-old said: “I thought it was an excellent performance, and as well as we’ve played for a while.

“We were playing against such a difficult side in Norwich, who are really technical and move the ball around so well.

“We certainly created some good moments in the first half, maybe we should have taken them.

“Second half, I thought we were brilliant. I worried whether our energy could be maintained and we really stepped on the gas and looked stronger than Norwich, physically.

“We kept putting it into good areas and kept getting some moments and good chances.

“We had a couple of penalty appeals, but I don’t think they were so clear that they were obvious. They were still a little bit debatable and I’m not complaining too much.

“I thought it was a really good performance. The only thing I’m disappointed with is I felt we had enough chances, and the better chances in the game, to go and win it.”