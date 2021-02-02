On Cloud Nine: The Premier League big hitters

Manchester United scored nine goals in their Premier League match against Southampton on Tuesday evening.

It is the second time the Old Trafford giants have netted nine times in the top flight – and the second time the south-coast team have been on the receiving end.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the three previous occasions when teams have scored nine goals in a Premier League game.

Southampton 0 Leicester 9, October 2019

Jamie Vardy (left) and Ayoze Perez both bagged hat-tricks in Leicester’s 9-0 win at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA).

Tottenham 9 Wigan 1, November 2009

Spurs 9️⃣ – 1️⃣ Wigan📅 22 November 2009⚽️ Crouch 9'⚽️ Defoe 51'⚽️ Defoe 54'⚽️ Defoe 58'⚽️ Lennon 64'⚽️ Defoe 69'⚽️ Defoe 87'⚽️ Bentley 88'⚽️ Kranjcar 90'+4 pic.twitter.com/auEw0UBVzJ — Premier League (@premierleague) December 9, 2020

Southampton had Ryan Bertrand sent off for a studs-up challenge on Ayoze Perez in the build-up to the opening goal, setting the tone for the night. Ben Chilwell got that goal in the 10th minute and Perez went on to complete a hat-trick. Jamie Vardy also got a treble – wrapping it up with a spot-kick in added time. Youri Tielemans and James Maddison also found the target.

Striker Jermain Defoe scored five times and Aaron Lennon, Peter Crouch, David Bentley and Niko Kranjcar were also on target, with Paul Scharner replying for the visitors.

Manchester United 9 Ipswich 0, March 1995

ON THIS DAY in 1995: @ManUtd forward Andy Cole scored FIVE as his side beat Ipswich 9-0 at Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/IG5uPrRApb — The FA (@FA) March 4, 2015

Andy Cole led the way with five goals, with Mark Hughes (two), Paul Ince and Roy Keane also netting for United against an Ipswich team who finished bottom at the end of the season.