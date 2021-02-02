Scott Parker backs new boy Josh Maja to cut it in the Premier League

Fulham manager Scott Parker expects new signing Josh Maja to seize the “massive opportunity” to prove himself in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old striker joined the Cottagers on deadline day on loan from Bordeaux until the end of the season, marking a return to a club where he played youth football before going on to make his senior debut for Sunderland.

Having brought in young players like Ademola Lookman and Antonee Robinson at the start of the season, Parker believes Maja will take his chance “with both hands”.

“It’s a tough market for many reasons in terms of us as a football club, where we are, where we sit and the commitment already made to this squad,” Parker said.

“While we all recognise what we need and what we would have wanted, it’s difficult. Josh’s qualities and what he has, there is a step he has to make, but it’s a step I feel he can make, definitely.

“He has good habits in and around the box. It’s a massive opportunity for him, so I expect he’ll grab it with both hands.

“He’ll come into our environment and history tells me we’ve signed players this season who are young, hungry and want to develop.

“So far, they’ve done pretty well. I don’t see why Josh would be any different.”

Parker believes Maja can help address Fulham’s scoring problems, with the club, who lie seven points from safety, having managed just 17 goals in their 20 Premier League matches this season.

They have scored just six times in their last 10 league games and have only one recognised centre-forward in their squad in Aleksandar Mitrovic.

“I see him (as a clinical finisher), good movement in and around the box,” Parker said of Maja.

“Finishing wise, with both feet, I see him clinical in those moments. I see him occupying between the posts really.

“You can play him off the sides a bit, but I mainly see him as a guy who is going to be on the end of things. Like a Mitrovic that we have, he is a guy you want to be finishing off any play.”