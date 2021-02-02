We are finding ways to win – Neil Critchley praises improving Blackpool

Neil Critchley feels Blackpool are getting more streetwise after they saw out a 2-0 victory at home to Northampton.

The Seasiders made it back-to-back wins for the third time this season thanks to goals from Marvin Ekpiteta and Jerry Yates.

Critchley’s side have now lost just once in five games and the Bloomfield Ross boss praised his team’s ruthless streak.

“Northampton make it difficult for you in the way they play, but I thought we scrapped and fought for everything,” said Critchley.

“We defended set-pieces and the long throw-ins well. They committed a lot of men forward and I thought we handled that side of the game very well.

“I would like to have seen us have a bit more quality and composure on the ball, but we produced two moments of quality that decided the game.

“I believe we should have more than 34 points in the first half of the season and some of the games we lost, we should have won.

“We should be a few points better off than we are now. But it is a difficult league.

“This team’s understanding is getting better. Maybe earlier in the season that is a game we could have drawn or lost, this time we found a way to win.

“If you want to be successful you have got to find different ways of winning football matches.”

Ekpiteta bundled home his second goal in as many games after Sullay Kaikai’s delivery outfoxed Town’s defence.

The visitors are struggling for goals and Ryan Watson twice tested Chris Maxwell from range.

That was the closest the Cobblers came as Jerry Yates sealed their fate from close range late on, meaning they have won just one of their last nine.

Manager Keith Curle was disappointed with his side’s lack of creativity but felt Sam Hosking was wrongly denied a goal for offside on the stroke of half-time.

“There is no denying if you go away from home and give soft goals away you are going to be in for a difficult evening,” said Curle.

“We started the game okay with a couple of shots from Ryan, but after that our final third entries were disappointing.

“Our set-pieces also need to improve and we need to start making first contact in the box. But we are getting better.

“They deemed Cian Bolger to be offside. I have looked back at it and I can’t see Cian being offside. I don’t see how a linesman can give that unless he thinks there has been a touch beforehand. Whether he has given someone else offside, I don’t know.”