John Coleman hails ‘ruthless’ Accrington after thumping win over Bristol Rovers

John Coleman praised the ruthlessness of his Accrington team as they ran riot against Bristol Rovers in a 6-1 win.

Joe Pritchard put Stanley ahead in the eighth minute before Sam Nicholson equalised in the 11th minute.

A minute later Dion Charles fired home and, in the 17th minute, Charles got a third.

Colby Bishop made it 4-1 in the 28th minute and doubled his tally four minutes after the break, stroking home from close range.

Charles celebrated a first league hat-trick in the 70th minute, flicking home Paul Smyth’s ball in.

“It was a tough game in tough conditions and the first half was fairly open with both teams going at it hammer and tongs,” said Coleman.

“I felt Bristol Rovers were unfortunate to go in at half-time 4-1 down but we scored some great goals and we were ruthless.

“When you take your chances, it takes the pressure off the defence, and we need to keep striving to do that.

“Colby Bishop’s was a complete centre-forward performance, he was absolutely outstanding, and he was my man of the match even though Dion got a hat-trick.

“The front two were a handful all night but there were lots of big performances out there.

“Dion could have had four or five and you can never fault his effort or endeavour but what you don’t know at times is his control but that should improve and, if he ticks that, he can go a long way.

“We will enjoy tonight but we won’t get carried away. It’s an old cliche but we have to treat each game like a cup final. We will not always take our chances like we did tonight and it won’t be for the faint-hearted.”

Bristol Rovers have now lost five out of their last six league games and boss Paul Tisdale admitted: “It was a dreadful performance, we have got a lot of hard work to do.

“The performance was under par, there was no spirit or fight and I am at a loss to explain it.

“It was totally unacceptable and we have to be a lot better.

“When you are so bad, the decision is made for you, you have to go back to page one, you have to go back to basics.

“When it’s so bad, it’s easy, there is no sugar-coating it or nothing to debate.

“That was not a reflection of how we should play, not a reflection of what our players needed to do, not a reflection of how I felt on the touchline or the fans at home.

“There was something missing and we have got to find it quickly.

“They are professional footballers and the games will come thick and fast and they have got to respond.”