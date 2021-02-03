Ollie Pope fit to join England’s Test squad in India after shoulder injury

Ollie Pope has been passed fit to join England’s Test squad ahead of Friday’s series opener against India.

The Surrey batsman has not played since August, when he sustained a dislocated shoulder against Pakistan, but has been travelling with the squad since they left for Sri Lanka at the start of January.

The 23-year-old has been working his way back to fitness, and even batted with some success during an intra-squad match in Hambantota, and has now been given the green light to play.

While he is clearly short of game time, Pope now has a strong chance of making the XI in Chennai.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “Surrey batsman Ollie Pope has been added to the England Test squad for the tour of India.

“Pope has fully recovered from a left shoulder injury. The England medical team are satisfied that he is available for selection.

“The 23-year-old has practised with the full squad over the past two days. England will have their final practice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai tomorrow ahead of the first Test starting on Friday.”

Meanwhile England have revealed they plan to wear black armbands to mark the death of Captain Sir Tom Moore.