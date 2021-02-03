Jonathan Woodgate put in temporary charge at Bournemouth

Jonathan Woodgate has been put in temporary charge of Bournemouth’s first team just days after joining the coaching staff.

He takes over from Jason Tindall, who was sacked on Wednesday after six months at the helm with the Cherries having lost their last four Sky Bet Championship games.

Former Middlesbrough head coach Woodgate only took up his post on Monday, but will now oversee preparations for Saturday’s home clash with Birmingham.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “AFC Bournemouth can confirm that Jonathan Woodgate will take temporary charge of the first team, following the departure of manager Jason Tindall.

“Woodgate, who has previous managerial experience at Middlesbrough, will oversee training and lead the team on Saturday for the Sky Bet Championship home fixture against Birmingham City.

“This decision has been taken while the club’s board of directors identify and conduct full and thorough due diligence on suitable external candidates ahead of an interview process, with the aim of confirming a new permanent manager as swiftly as possible.”

Former England defender Woodgate, 41, was handed the Boro job by chairman Steve Gibson in June 2019, but lasted only 12 months after the Teessiders turned to the vastly experienced Neil Warnock in the face of an unexpected fight against relegation.

He will now hold the fort at the Vitality Stadium as Bournemouth look for their third manager in a little more than six months with ex-Cherries manager Harry Redknapp having recommended Aston Villa coach John Terry.

Redknapp told talkSPORT: “Given the opportunity, he could be a really top-class manager. If I was a chairman looking for a manager now, John Terry would be top of my list.

“He’s at Aston Villa, he may not be interested, I wouldn’t know what his long-term ambitions are, but I’m sure he would want to get into management.

“If you’re going to get into management, I couldn’t think of a better club to take over than Bournemouth.”

Tindall, who made more than 170 appearances for the club, worked alongside Eddie Howe as he dragged the club from the brink of extinction to the Premier League.

He took over the reins when Howe departed in August in the wake of relegation from the top flight at the end of last season, and set his sights on a swift return.

However, the south-coast club sat in sixth place in the table after Tuesday night’s 2-1 home defeat by lowly Sheffield Wednesday, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places, and a decision was taken that change was required.

A club statement said: “AFC Bournemouth have today parted company with manager Jason Tindall.

“It is a decision which has not been taken lightly, given Jason’s outstanding commitment to the club as a player, assistant manager and manager.

“However, recent performances and results have fallen well below the board’s expectations.

“We feel a change is needed now in order to give the club the best possible chance of achieving the goals that were clearly set out last summer.”