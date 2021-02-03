Arbroath still struggling after Inverness force draw at Gayfield

Arbroath remain second bottom in the Scottish Championship after a 1-1 home draw against Inverness.

Jack Hamilton and Bobby Linn were denied by Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers in the first half.

Hamilton fired Arbroath ahead on the stroke of half-time, netting his second goal in as many games since joining on loan from Livingston.

But Inverness levelled three minutes after the interval when Shane Sutherland headed in Cameron Harper’s cross from close range.

Harper and Sutherland both had efforts saved by Derek Gaston late on, while Kris Doolan hit the bottom of a post for Arbroath.