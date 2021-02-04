Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The asking price for Jadon Sancho has dropped significantly as Borussia Dortmund try to tempt Manchester United to resume negotiations, according to the Mirror. The Bundesliga giants refused to sell the 20-year-old England international for anything less than £108million in the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils only able to raise £93m due to the pandemic’s financial impact. Germany’s SportBILD reports Dortmund are now willing to accept £88m for the winger, as the club seeks to recoup some of its overall losses.

Teenage talent Shola Shoretire will this week sign with Manchester United despite intense interest from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG. The Newcastle-raised 17-year-old has trained with the first team and has been rated as a top prospect after his efforts for the club’s under-23s. The Mail reports the attacking midfielder spoke with Michael Owen, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood before deciding to commit to the Red Devils.



Cameron Harper is leaving Glasgow to return to the US (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Daily Record reports American Cameron Harper has signed a deal which will see him leave Celtic for the US. Hoops have agreed on a undisclosed fee with MLS side New York Red Bulls for the 19-year-old to return home. The forward joined Celtic in 2018 but was concerned over a lack of first-team football.

The Mail says John Terry is being spoken about as a possibility for the vacant manager’s spot at Bournemouth. The Championship club, who are chasing promotion, sacked Jason Tindall and Aston Villa assistant Terry has been considered by the Cherries. The former England captain will reportedly face competition from Arsenal great Patrick Vieira, who was sacked by Nice in December.

Social media round-up

Man Utd's two summer transfer target priorities set after U-turn over Jadon Sancho #MUFC https://t.co/FZk5iRrLZo pic.twitter.com/IXjXnJ5dCa — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) February 3, 2021 Arsenal 'have advantage' over Tottenham as both clubs track Bundesliga star Evan N'Dickahttps://t.co/j3IL3HF0PU pic.twitter.com/p9JJEykT2N — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 3, 2021

Ones to watch

David Alaba: Spain’s Marca outlet reports the versatile Austria international will this week sign a four-year contract with Real Madrid, with the 28-year-old’s contract at Bayern Munich ending in June.

Denmark’s Martin Braithwaite was not interested in a return to England, where he played for Middlesbrough from 2017 to 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Martin Braithwaite: Barcelona’s 29-year-old Denmark forward, who courted West Ham’s interest last summer, refused a deadline day off from West Bromwich Albion, according to Spain’s Sport.