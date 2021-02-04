On this day in 2009: Wales boss John Toshack signs two-year contract extension

John Toshack agreed a two-year extension to his contract as Wales manager on this day in 2009.

The former Real Madrid boss took charge of Wales five years previously, with his deal due to expire at the end of the 2010 World Cup qualifiers.

Toshack transformed the Wales squad with an influx of youngsters and withstood plenty of criticism for the way he rebuilt former boss Mark Hughes’ squad.

John Toshack oversaw 21 victories in 53 internationals as Wales boss (David Jones/PA)

He ended Robbie Savage’s Wales career, while seeing experienced stars like Ryan Giggs, Paul Jones and John Hartson retire from the international arena.

But Toshack saw a bright new future based around Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale, both of whom he promoted quickly from the under-21s.

His new deal was expected to see Toshack, then 59, stretch his stay in charge of the Welsh set-up to seven years, equalling the time both Jimmy Murphy – who took Wales to the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden – and Mike England were in control of their country’s fortunes.

Toshack introduced Gareth Bale into the international arena (Julien Behal/PA)

But he left the job by mutual consent in September the following year after a run of poor results.

His position had been the subject of considerable speculation after Wales were beaten in their opening Euro 2012 qualifier by Montenegro.

Toshack oversaw 21 victories in 53 internationals.