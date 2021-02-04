David Nugent primed for Tranmere debut after deadline-day switch to League Two

Tranmere boss Keith Hill could hand debuts to deadline-day signings David Nugent and Ali Crawford for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Port Vale.

Nugent joined from Preston and Crawford was reunited with Hill after leaving Bolton – both on loan until the end of the season.

Tranmere are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions and have won the last five, including their Papa John’s Trophy victory over Peterborough in midweek, so Hill may decide against making changes to his line-up.

Lee O’Connor put in a man-of-the-match display in his first appearance since January 10 against Peterborough and is pushing to retain his place, while striker Charlie Lolley is still awaiting his Rovers debut.

Port Vale could also have two new debutants for the trip to Prenton Park.

Huddersfield defender Mustapha Olagunju and Nottingham Forest striker Will Swan joined the Valiants on loan for the rest of the season on deadline day and are likely to make the matchday squad.

Right-back James Gibbons continues his recovery from a hamstring issue and will look to build on the 45 minutes he played during the 5-1 win against Southend last weekend.

Striker Tom Pope (broken arm) and goalkeeper Dino Visser (hamstring) remain long-term absentees.