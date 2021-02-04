Scott Parker urges Fulham not to let defeats derail their bid for survival

Scott Parker insists Fulham cannot let defeats derail them after their lacklustre performance in a 2-0 home loss to Leicester.

James Maddison starred in the Leicester midfield, providing both assists, setting up Kelechi Iheanacho in the 17th minute and putting James Justin through just before half-time.

The defeat continued Fulham’s poor form following disappointing draws at Brighton and West Brom last week, leaving the Cottagers now without a win in 11 Premier League games.

“I think we need to go and win games now. We need to win football matches. We want to give ourselves a fighting chance of staying in this division and that’s exactly what we need to do,” Parker said.

“This team have progressed and moved forwards extremely well. We’ve gone from a team that at the start of this season a lot of people were writing us off, we managed to fix certain problems.

“When you’re a newly-promoted team, you often find that the progression of the team is the next thing you’re working on and that’s what we’re doing here.

“(We have) a great bunch of lads here that are working their hardest every day to try and get results in this division but you’re right I think we all understand that we need to win games.

“And the way that we win games is by strong, confident performances and we can’t let defeats derail us at this moment.

“To give ourselves a chance we need to keep performing and from that hope that we can get some results.”

The Foxes had earned just one point from matches against Everton and Leeds in the absence of key striker Jamie Vardy, but Iheanacho’s first Premier League goal of the season set them on their way to victory at Craven Cottage.

“Actually I wasn’t expecting the header,” the 24-year-old told the club’s official website.

“I got in the space between the two central defenders and I got the header, so I’m delighted.

“I’m always working in training. I need to work really hard to get my chance.

“Sometimes, the gaffer switches the team around, so I need to work for my chance. When it comes, I need to take it and that’s what I did tonight.”

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers could be boosted ahead of his side’s game against Wolves on Sunday and admitted he was hopeful duo Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi would both be available.