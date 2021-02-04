High-flying Accrington have couple of injury doubts for Northampton

Accrington boss John Coleman may be forced into making changes against Northampton after their 6-1 midweek romp against Bristol Rovers.

Both defender Michael Nottingham and midfielder Matt Butcher came off with injuries on Tuesday and face fitness tests with Stanley seeking to maintain their Sky Bet League One promotion push.

Ross Sykes, Mo Sangare and Kaba Lamine Sherif remain out with long-term injuries, while Gary Roberts (calf) and Ryan Cassidy (thigh) are short-term casualties.

Deadline-day signings Adam Phillips and David Morgan are eligible for the first time.

Northampton hope to welcome back Benny Ashley-Seal after ankle trouble.

But fellow striker Mickel Miller, on loan from Rotherham, faces up to another 10 days on the sidelines with the hamstring injury he suffered on his debut against Lincoln last month.

Goalkeeper Steve Arnold (back) should be available for the first time since December 19, but midfielder Scott Pollock remains sidelined despite boss Keith Curle saying the teenager is making good progress after undergoing groin surgery.

Midfielder Shaun McWilliams could be restored to the starting line-up after being surprisingly benched at Blackpool on Tuesday, a 2-0 defeat which left the Cobblers winless in five games.