Jack Roles and Jahmal Hector-Ingram in line for Stevenage debuts

Stevenage boss Alex Revell could hand debuts to deadline-day loan signings Jack Roles and Jahmal Hector-Ingram against Morecambe.

Tottenham midfielder Roles and Derby forward Hector-Ingram arrived at Boro too late to feature in the 1-0 defeat to Exeter on Tuesday night.

David Stockdale is set to continue in goal after joining on an emergency loan to cover for the injured Jamie Cumming.

Jack Smith came off at half-time against the Grecians, meaning Arthur Read could be given the nod again, while defender Scott Cuthbert and midfielder Chris Lines have spent time on the sidelines recently with injuries.

Yann Songo’o is suspended for Morecambe.

The defender was sent off for foul and abusive language on the stroke of half-time in Saturday’s home defeat to Tranmere.

The Shrimps suffered a huge blow when 10-goal top-scorer Adam Phillips was recalled by Burnley on deadline day and then loaned to League One Accrington.

Alex Denny was brought in from Salford to soften the blow, while Kyle Letheren is set to keep his place in goal after recently joining the club.