Tom Ince could make Luton debut against his former club

Tom Ince could make his Luton debut in their home game against his former club Huddersfield.

Ince has teamed back up with Hatters boss Nathan Jones after joining on loan until the end of the season from Stoke.

Striker Elijah Adebayo is also hoping to be included in Jones’ plans after completing a permanent move from Walsall.

Midfielder Joe Morrell is available again, having returned as an unused substitute in last week’s defeat at Blackburn after hamstring and foot injuries.

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan has no new injury or suspension concerns after last week’s home draw against Stoke.

Jonathan Hogg is closing in on a return to action after missing the last five games due to a hip injury and fellow midfielder Duane Holmes is pushing for his first start since returning to the club from Derby.

Danny Ward (calf), Josh Koroma, Richard Stearman (both hamstring), Rarmani Edmonds-Green (hip), Christopher Schindler, Carel Eiting and Tommy Elphick (all knee) are still out.

It remains to be seen whether goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler is included in the squad after arriving this week as a free agent on a short-term deal until the end of the season.