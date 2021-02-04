Simon Grayson could hand debut to Daniel Batty in first Fleetwood game in charge

Simon Grayson takes charge of Fleetwood for the first time against Bristol Rovers.

The former Preston and Leeds boss can add Daniel Batty to his squad.

Midfielder Batty arrived at the club on deadline day from Hull for an undisclosed fee.

Harrison Biggins could also be involved having been recalled from his loan spell at Sky Bet League Two Barrow.

Rovers head back to the north west reeling from their 6-1 defeat at Accrington in midweek.

Midfielders Ed Upson and Abu Ogogo missed that drubbing with muscle injuries and remain doubtful.

However, Rovers have been boosted by the return of James Daly.

The forward came on as a substitute against Stanley after two months out with an ankle injury.