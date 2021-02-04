Nicky Maynard in line for Newport debut against Grimsby

Newport’s deadline-day signing Nicky Maynard is hoping to make his debut for the club in their home game against Grimsby.

The 34-year-old striker has joined the Exiles on loan until the end of the season from Mansfield and is available.

Defender Aaron Lewis could also be added to the squad after returning to the club from Lincoln. His previous loan spell at the County Ground ended in January.

Midfielder Josh Sheehan is back in contention after completing a three-game ban, but Joss Labadie and Liam Shepherd are both suspended.

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst has added three more new players to his squad following last week’s home defeat to Stevenage.

Striker Lenell John-Lewis has signed permanently from Hereford, while goalkeeper Jake Eastwood and midfielder Joe Adams have arrived on loan from Sheffield United and Brentford respectively.

Midfielder Idris El Mizouni and striker Stefan Payne both made their first appearances for the Mariners against Stevenage and the latter is pushing for his first start.

Kyle Bennett, Filipe Morais (both hamstring) and Harry Clifton (ankle) are expected to miss out again.